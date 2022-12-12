Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC opened at $314.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $432.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.82.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

