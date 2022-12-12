Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Insulet were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

PODD opened at $302.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day moving average is $250.73. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.