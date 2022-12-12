Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gartner were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $343.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $357.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.