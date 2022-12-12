Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 29.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

