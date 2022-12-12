Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waters were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Waters by 42.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Price Performance

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

WAT opened at $336.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

