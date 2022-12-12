Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 233,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,872,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $292.23 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $362.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

