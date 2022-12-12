Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,390.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

