Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,300 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
HST opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
