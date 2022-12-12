Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $145.90 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

