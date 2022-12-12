Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

