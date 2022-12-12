Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

AJG stock opened at $191.83 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

