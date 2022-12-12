Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

