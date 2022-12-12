Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

