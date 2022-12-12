Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CarMax were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in CarMax by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 35.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

NYSE KMX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

