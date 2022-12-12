Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 60,496 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $39,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,002,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

