Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,592 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $40,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 62.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $5,069,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

