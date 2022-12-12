Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,263,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

