Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 25,419 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $39,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 448,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

