Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Masco were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

