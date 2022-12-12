Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPW opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

