Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $341.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

