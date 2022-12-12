Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.