Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.