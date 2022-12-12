Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 155,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 32.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 30.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 654,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 152,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.