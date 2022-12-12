Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,497,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

