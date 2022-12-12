Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,248 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

