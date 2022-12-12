Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,928,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 19.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 435,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,334 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 227.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 253,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 175,912 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 29.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Natural Order Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NOAC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Natural Order Acquisition Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.