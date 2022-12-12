NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,626,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,738 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

