Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

