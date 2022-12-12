Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $716,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

