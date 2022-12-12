Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $723,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $29,042,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $15,072,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.25 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

