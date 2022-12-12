Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Trading Down 2.5 %

MRC Global Company Profile

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

