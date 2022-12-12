Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $132,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

