Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.08 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

