Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,832 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,272,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

