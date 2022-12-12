Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

