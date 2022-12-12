Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Old Republic International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after buying an additional 212,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

