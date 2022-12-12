Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

