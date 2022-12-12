ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $38,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

