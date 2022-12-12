PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

