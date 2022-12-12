Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,285 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,940 shares of company stock worth $31,573,260. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $280.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

