Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 551,986 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 551,986 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

CRK stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

