Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $211,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

