Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 19,971 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 311.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $74,050.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

