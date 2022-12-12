Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $234,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 288.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

