Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

