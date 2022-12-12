Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,411,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $338,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

