Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 24,948 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,885,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $428,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after purchasing an additional 880,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

