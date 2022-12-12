Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $336,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

RS opened at $203.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

