Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 174,580 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $373,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

